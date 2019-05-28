News
Yerevan deputy mayor on concert dedicated to Armenian composer's 80th anniversary
Yerevan deputy mayor on concert dedicated to Armenian composer's 80th anniversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

The concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of maestro Tigran Mansurian was held at the initiative of the Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in Russia and New Nakhichevan and with the support of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory. This is what Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The Facebook post particularly reads as follows:

“Mansurian’s Requiem in Moscow

Yesterday I attended the concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of famous Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian at Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

The program featured the performance of the “Requiem” for a choir and orchestra (dedicated to the Armenian Genocide), the “I Confess with Faith” for vocals, viola and a male choir (according to Nerses Shnorhali) and “Sonata da Chiesa” for viola and piano.

The composer’s songs were performed by Musica Viva Chamber Orchestra, Tula State Choir, Questa Musica Choir, violist Sergey Poltavsky and pianist Pavel Dombrovsky.

The concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of maestro Tigran Mansurian was held at the initiative of the Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in Russia and New Nakhichevan and with the support of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory.
