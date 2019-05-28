ARF-D members not invited to unveiling of monument to Aram Manukyan

Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party weren’t invited to the unveiling of the monument to Aram Manukyan erected in Sardarapat with a donation from ARF-D Toronto Chapter. The sponsor of the monument, Mr. Janbazian, waited at the museum until the monument was unveiled so that he could approach the monument erected through his donation. This is what Director of Armenia’s Fifth Channel TV Company Harutyun Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

His Facebook post particularly reads as follows:

“The entrance of the cavalry of Artsakh into Sardarapat changed the course of the Battle of Sardarapat and placed the Republic of Armenia on the world map.

On his Facebook page, hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Lieutenant-General Arshavir Gharamyan congratulated all Armenians on the occasion of the First Republic of Armenia (the holiday has become a symbol of the renaissance of Armenian statehood) and added the following: “This is the first time since independence that Artsakh is not officially participating in the festivities taking place in the Republic of Armenia”.

P.S.: Artsakh is not officially participating, meaning there was no official invitation. Do you understand?

P.S. 2: Members of the ARF-D were also not invited to the unveiling of the monument to Aram Manukyan erected in Sardarapat through a donation from ARF-D Toronto Chapter. They said the Prime Minister had to unveil the monument with his bodyguards and didn’t send invitations to extra-parliamentary forces. Let’s understand this as well and move forward. The sponsor, Mr. Janbazian waited at the museum until the monument was unveiled and then approached the monument erected through his donation.

P.S.3: All is fair, dear people. We are in an atmosphere of love and tolerance. Really.”