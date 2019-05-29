Newspaper: Armenia civil society dissatisfied with EU proposal

YEREVAN. – The creation of an Armenia-European Union (EU) bilateral platform of civil societies is also planned within the framework of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the final composition of this platform shall be known before June 13, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.
“However, Zhoghovurd daily learned that there are internal discontents, and the representatives of civil societies are dissatisfied with the proposed format.
“The thing is that, according to the [respective] structure presented by the EU, the platform members shall be 9, each: 3 from the civil society representatives, 3 from the trade unions, and 3 from the employers’ organizations. And the disagreement is on this very matter.
“In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, head of the Helsinki Association Vanadzor Office, Artur Sakunts, did not deny that the civil society representatives truly have reservations about such proposed ratio,” Zhoghovurd wrote.