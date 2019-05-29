Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting underway in Kazakhstan

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicked off Wednesday in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

The event has brought together the leaders of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. They will have a narrow- and extended-format session.

In addition, the president of Moldova is invited as head of an observer country, as well as the president of Tajikistan—as an honored guest, RIA Novosti reported.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.