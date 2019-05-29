News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
EU leaders re-electing EU leadership
EU leaders re-electing EU leadership
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Leaders of European countries gathered in Brussels to identify candidates for top positions in the EU leadership after the elections to the European Parliament last week. The two largest EU countries - Germany and France - disagreed about who should lead the European Commission, the highest executive body of the union of 28 European countries, Voice of America reported.

Powers of the current President of the European Commission, the representative of Luxembourg, Jean-Claude Juncker, expire in October. The new composition of the European Parliament, which will begin work in July, will have to approve the candidature of the new president.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has supported his compatriot Manfred Weber, who has led the Conservative European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament since 2014.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with journalists, said that he supported the candidate with experience either in his country or in Europe, which allows the candidate to gain trust and possess knowledge of social norms of behavior.

Macron offered two alternative candidates at once - Danish Margrethe Vestager, European Competition Commissioner since 2014, and Frenchman Michel Barnier, who led the unsuccessful talks between Brussels and UK on Brexit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes
“All of the new series of banknotes use new and innovative security features…
 EU rejects US demand that agriculture be part of trade talks
After receiving the backing of EU ministers in...
 Armenia 3rd President congratulates EPP President after elections
European citizens actively voted for the experience and views of the EPP…
 Pro-European parties win two thirds of European Parliament seats
“Provisional results published at 08:18 GMT on Monday showed the Socialists, Greens, liberals…
 Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body head participates in panel discussion
Several issues on the harmonization of legislative reforms regulating...
 Theresa May announces her resignation
The corresponding announcement forced her to make party members, including members of the Cabinet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos