Kazakhstan President to Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia market is of great interest to our industry (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to the capital city of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, is still in progress. Pashinyan on Wednesday met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Armenia plays a great part in our [Eurasian Economic] Union [(EAEU)],” the President of Kazakhstan said, in particular. “As regards bilateral relations, we [Kazakhstan] are deeply interested in continuing to expand our friendly relations with your country.

“In practice, the Armenian market is of great interest to our industry. We can closely cooperate in the context of application of the logistics capabilities of Kazakhstan.”

“Relations between our countries have traditionally been friendly, warm, and the Eurasian Economic Union creates new opportunities for further strengthening those relations in economy,” Nikol Pashinyan noted, in turn. “We have to continue to work in that direction so that the [economic] potential existing between all EAEU member countries is tapped to the full extent.

“Of course, we [Armenia and Kazakhstan] have a huge arena for work. And I agree with your proposal to instruct our ministers to work toward invigorating economic ties [between the two countries].”

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Kazakhstan exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries, and attached importance to cooperation within the framework of integration unions.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reconfirmed their readiness to develop close cooperation toward further expansion and deepening of Armenian-Kazakh relations.