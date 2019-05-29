Kremlin confirms Armenia PM’s attendance to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Republic of Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday told this to reporters, according to TASS.

“We are waiting for the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,” he said in response to the query as to, aside from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who from the other foreign leaders will participate in the SPIEF.

“I will not note the rest [of the leaders] now, since their participation has not been confirmed finally yet,” Peskov added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be convened from June 6 to 8.