Armenia 1st ombudsman: Authorities do not control situation in Karabakh

Armenian authorities do not control the situation in Karabakh, the first ombudsman of Armenia Larisa Alaverdyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to her, it is possible that they initially pursue good goals, but actions so far lead to a split. The first ombudsman indicated that some forces in Armenia repeat the political science language of Azerbaijan.
“It is possible that this is happening on purpose, but the expressions that the Karabakh authorities are illegitimate fully correspond to the Azerbaijani rhetoric. The same forces are trying to achieve early elections in Karabakh, since they understand that they do not have any chance of success during the elections under normal conditions,” she explained.
She expressed confidence that there are no contradictions between the Armenians of the two republics, and this was fully manifested during the Azerbaijani aggression in April 2016.
“However, Karabakh has always managed to ensure independence from external forces, including from Armenia in terms of its domestic policy. Legitimate elections, democratic processes in Stepanakert, including the consensus between the authorities and the opposition, in particular, being in high posts of both Vitaly Balasanyan and Masis Mailyan, suggest that the political systems in Karabakh are more mature than in Armenia,” she added.