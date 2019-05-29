Trump insults Biden quoting Kim Jong-Un

US President Donald Trump said his statement about former US Vice President Joe Biden is actually a moderated version of Kim Jong-un's quote.
According to Trump, Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,”
“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,” and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer “low IQ individual.” Who could possibly be upset with that?” Trump tweeted.
I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,” and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer “low IQ individual.” Who could possibly be upset with that?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019
Joe Biden announced his participation in the presidential election on April 25. The politician worked in the team of the 44th US President Barack Obama. He already participated in the presidential elections in 1988 and 2008, but both times he withdrew his candidacy.
On April 27, it became known that 43% of respondents said they were ready to vote in the upcoming elections. 37% agreed to support the current head of state.