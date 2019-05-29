Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate on role of Court

The Constitutional Court of Armenia plays a major role for the establishment of constitutionality in the country. This is what candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Artur Vagharshyan said during a discussion on his nomination at the National Assembly today.
The judge candidate said every member of the Constitutional Court must play his or her special role and be able to explain various legal norms objectively and assured that he would try to achieve some changes, if elected. “The first change to be made is to have judges of the Constitutional Court participate in the announcement of verdicts by the Constitutional Court to a certain extent,” Vagharshyan said.
According to observers, the ruling My Step Alliance wants lawyer Vahe Grigoryan to be elected judge and later president of the Constitutional Court and this is the reason why it led the previous votings to failure. As we see, President Armen Sarkissian has nominated another candidate this time as well.