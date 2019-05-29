PM: Expansion of EEU Foreign Economic Relations is of great importance for Armenia

Expansion of foreign economic relations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is very important for Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters Wednesday.

The prime minister noted the symbolism of the fact that the anniversary summit was held in the city, where the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed 5 years ago. “Of course, there are some issues on the agenda that still need to be agreed, clarified,” he said.

According to him, talks are currently underway between the EEU and Singapore, Egypt, Serbia, India and Israel: “It is very important that we all have the political will to work in all these areas.”

Pashinyan informed that the next meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union will be held on October 1, 2019 in Yerevan.

As reported earlier, the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held in a narrow and broad composition and was timed to two dates - the 5th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and the 25th anniversary of the idea of ​​Eurasian integration. In the second part of the meeting, President of Moldova Igor Dodon joined the heads of states of the union as head of the observer state at the EEU, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon as guest of honor, as well as Chair of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev. The event was attended by the first Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who became the Honorary Chair of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

He will participate in meetings of the EEU, to express a position when discussing issues on the agenda of meetings, to make proposals on the functioning and development of the union. The agenda included issues of integration, macroeconomics, international economic cooperation with third countries, trade, electricity, customs regulation, financial policy, the single market of services, digitalization of the economies of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union industrial cooperation, competition and a number of others. The EEU members adopted a joint statement on the occasion of the five-year signing of the union agreement, an international agreement on the formation of a common electricity market of the EEU. The implementation of the digital agenda, the main guidelines for the macroeconomic policy of the EEU states for 2019-2020 and other issues were also discussed.