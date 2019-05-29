News
Russia commutes Armenia ex-official and former MP’s preventive measure
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that the preventive measure set for Armenia’s Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head and ex-MP Mihran Poghosyan, who is in custody in Russia, has been commuted to house arrest.

Gor Abrahamyan, advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they are trying to verify this information.

Poghosyan’s attorney Yerem Sargsyan, on the other hand, said he does not offer any comments on the criminal case involving his client.

As reported earlier, Mihran Poghosyan is charged in Armenia with involvement in an offshore scandal and money laundering.

On April 15, a capital city Yerevan ruled that Poghosyan be remanded in custody for two months.

He was declared wanted.

Subsequently, Poghosyan was detained in Russia, and a process had begun to extradite him to Armenia.

But Mihran Poghosyan sought political asylum from Russia.
