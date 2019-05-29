Egils Levits elected Latvia’s president

The Latvian Saeima elected Egils Levits lawyer at the extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, BNN reported.
The president is elected by a parliament in Latvia. Ombudsman Juris Jansons received eight votes in favour and 85 votes against him, whereas 24 Saeima deputies voted in favour of Didzis Šmits and 69 voted against. Two votes were declared invalid.
The current President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis decided not to run for a second term.
Levits was the Latvian ambassador to Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Hungary, a deputy of the fifth convocation, Minister of Justice, member of the European Court of Human Rights for Latvia.