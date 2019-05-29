Armenia President hosts French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today famous French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen.
With satisfaction, the President noted that the singer pays frequent visits to Armenia where she is loved and where her art is appreciated. “Your songs are close to the hearts of the people, and your and other talented Armenians’ visits to Armenia are truly a big event in the country,” the President said.
The interlocutors touched upon Armenia-Diaspora relations and shared the view that even though Armenians are scattered across the globe due to their destiny, this gives Armenians an advantage to consolidate the experiences of different countries and the nation’s collective potential for the country’s advancement.
In her turn, Rosy Armen noted that all Armenians want to see Armenia strong and prosperous. She also talked about her future plans and talked about the importance of presenting Armenian arts and culture abroad.
President Sarkissian also touched upon his initiative to host concerts, exhibitions and other cultural events at the presidential residence, noting that this will be ongoing. He also expressed willingness to host the beloved singer through this initiative.