News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate: Parliamentary immunity must remain
Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate: Parliamentary immunity must remain
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I support the maintenance of the parliamentary immunity institution. This is what judge candidate of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Artur Vagharshyan said during consideration of the judge candidate at the National Assembly today, responding to a question from deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Hovik Aghazaryan.

“The history of this institution traces back to England. We don’t have to eliminate this institution so that businessmen don’t try to become members of parliament. I think we need to separate the state, state and public power and service from business,” Vagharshyan highlighted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos