Armenia PM-Russia President meeting does not take place, in Kazakhstan
Armenia PM-Russia President meeting does not take place, in Kazakhstan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Some media outlets of Armenia had reported that after the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EEC) meeting Wednesday in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had decided to cancel his other scheduled meetings and to return to capital city Yerevan.

Also, it was noted that a possible Nikol Pashinyan-Vladimir Putin bilateral meeting did not take place either.

Armenian News-NEWS.am asked Vladimir Karapetyan, Press Secretary of Prime Minister, for clarification in this regard. He stated that there was no change on the agenda of Pashinyan’s visit to Kazakhstan.

“All events took place according to the agenda,” he said, in particular. “We [Armenia] have successfully chaired [the meeting], all the documents have been adopted, all the agreements have been signed.

“Then there was a joint statement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the chairing country and chairman Tigran Sargsyan of the EEC Collegium, then a dinner, and now we are at the embassy [of Armenia in Kazakhstan].”

And asked whether a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place, the Armenian PM’s press secretary assured that there was no such arrangement on the agenda.

“Very successful events are taking place,” Karapetyan added, above all.
