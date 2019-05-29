Armenia PM Spokesperson on Artsakh leadership's participation in First Republic Day events

Any Armenian considering May 28th a holiday could have attended the celebration that took place in Sardarapat. This is what Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
When asked why the leadership of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) didn’t participate in the celebration, Vladimir Karapetyan stated that the Prime Minister of Armenia didn’t receive an invitation to participate in the events dedicated to the three holidays of May in Stepanakert on 9 May last year and this year, but he left for Stepanakert and attended the events because he considered those holidays a holiday for him.
In addition, Karapetyan said the leadership of Artsakh has only participated in the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the declaration of the First Republic of Armenia that took place last year.