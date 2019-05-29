Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday had a working lunch with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, Kazakh Ambassador Timur Urazyaev, and Belarusian Ambassador Igor Nazaruk.

Also, the President congratulated the ambassadors of these other EAEU member countries on the fifth anniversary of the signing of this treaty and the founding this organization.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.