News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries
Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday had a working lunch with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, Kazakh Ambassador Timur Urazyaev, and Belarusian Ambassador Igor Nazaruk.

Also, the President congratulated the ambassadors of these other EAEU member countries on the fifth anniversary of the signing of this treaty and the founding this organization.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM gives speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
“The formation of a common electric power market of the Union will allow the member states to enhance cooperation...
 Armenia PM-Russia President meeting does not take place, in Kazakhstan
Also, it was noted that a possible Nikol Pashinyan-Vladimir Putin bilateral meeting did not take place either...
 PM: Expansion of EEU Foreign Economic Relations is of great importance for Armenia
Pashinyan informed that the next meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union will be held on October 1, 2019 in Yerevan…
 Kazakhstan President to Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia market is of great interest to our industry (PHOTOS)
The Armenian PM met with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the Kazakh capital city…
 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting underway in Kazakhstan
The event has brought together the leaders of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and the host country…
 First President of Kazakhstan meets with Tigran Sargsyan
Nazarbayev stated that many countries and organizations are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos