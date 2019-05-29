Yerevan hosts 2nd NEIRO Japanese music competition-festival

The 2nd NEIRO Japanese music competition-festival took place in the big hall of the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University in Yerevan on Sunday, May 26.

In the competition part of the festival, 12 participants performed who presented both modern and traditional Japanese songs, as well as choreographic and musical numbers, haydzayn.com reported.

The jury included the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Yamada Jun, composer, musicologist and music producer Shushan Sargsyan, winner of international competitions, soloist of the Naghash ensemble Tatevik Movsesian and Japanese teacher Arihiko Hasegawa.

The third place according to the results of the jury vote was taken by the Folk Instruments Quintet of the Specialized music school after Spendiaryan, who performed Joe Hisaishi's “First Love”.

The second place went to Kristina Grigoryan, a student of the Yeghegnadzor Culture Center, who sang the “Soredemo sekai wa utsukushii” (“And yet this world is beautiful”).

The winner of the competition became Ovsanna Tumanyan, who performed a choreographic numbers called "Bad Apple" and "Gokuraku jodo".

For the first time this year, the nomination “Audience Award” was included in the competition, the winner of which was chosen by the audience and guests of the event. This prize went to Kristina Grigoryan, a participant from Yeghegnadzor. Two additional audience awards went to the Folk Instruments Quintet and Ovsanna Tumanyan.

In addition to the competition program, there were also guests of the festival - the “Hay Lao” duet with the song “Lullaby of Takeda”, the “History” group, performing the song “Bad Apple”. Suzuki Kento from Dilijan International School performed Japanese folk music called “Furusato” on the duduk, as well as the “Grean Tea Farm” on the piano. Tatevik Movsesian (soloist), Edik Nersisyan (saxophone) and Anahit Dilbaryan (piano) performed Aoi Teshiimai's "Sayonara no natsu" (Farewell Summer) and Atari Kouske's "Sorezoreni" (To Everyone), Ani Magumyan performed the songs “Kandagawa” and “Alleluia”.

However, a very special surprise awaited the participants and guests of the festival: the Japanese ambassador to Armenia - Yamada Jun, performed Eduard Baghdasaryan's Nocturne, accompanied by Anahit Dilbaryan (piano).

At the end of the event, all participants were awarded with letters of appreciation and memorable gifts.

The festival is organized by IROHA Armenian-Japanese Center of educational and cultural exchange with the support of the Japanese Embassy in the Republic of Armenia and the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University.

The sponsors of the festival are the Japanese Embassy in Armenia, the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University, Hotelier, Media Group, Hiroki Tachiiri - Japanese entrepreneur based in Armenia, V.ANN and "Asya-Ararat Travel" companies.