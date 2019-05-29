News
Wednesday
May 29
News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.33/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.90 (up by AMD 1.57), that of one British pound totaled AMD 607.19 (down by AMD 2.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.38 (down by 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 223.61, AMD 19,740.74 and AMD 12,416.15, respectively.
