Bolton: Naval mines at UAE almost certainly from Iran

"Naval mines almost certainly from Iran" were to blame for the damage to oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this month, said US National Security Adviser John Bolton.
"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in Washington who's responsible for this. Who else would you think is doing it? Someone from Nepal?” BBC reported quoting Bolton.
According to Bolton, he arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks on important and topical issues of regional security.
Speaking to reporters, he did not provide evidence in support of his accusation, stating that the tankers were damaged by sea mines.