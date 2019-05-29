News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia FM receives delegates of Bouches-du-Rhone Departmental Council
Armenia FM receives delegates of Bouches-du-Rhone Departmental Council
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today the delegation led by President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhone Martine Vassal, which included First Vice-President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhone Patrick Bore and Deputy Mayor of Marseille Didier Parakian.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the parties highly appreciated the visit of the 40-member delegation to Armenia and the meetings that will serve as an opportunity to discuss the perspectives for cooperation in different sectors of the French-Armenian agenda.

Touching upon several issues on the French-Armenian agenda, the interlocutors particularly highlighted the encouragement of relations between the business circles as a major direction for cooperation, as well as the initiation of joint projects in the fields of information technologies, startups, as well as creative and innovative education.

The parties attached special importance to the expansion and development of decentralized cooperation as a step targeted at further enhancement of the bilateral agenda.

Armenia’s foreign minister presented the latest domestic political developments in Armenia and the course of reforms being implemented by the Armenian government.

At the request of the interlocutor, Minister Mnatsakanyan briefly touched upon the latest developments in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, underscoring Armenia’s approaches and fundamental position.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Defense Minister meets with OSCE co-chairs
Minister Abrahamyan thanked the co-chairs for the efforts to stabilize situation...
 Artsakh president receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
They discussed issues related to the settlement of Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict...
 Information security analyst: Azerbaijani hackers carried out attack on occasion of Republic Day in Armenia
They have publicized more than 2,000 Armenian Facebook logins and passwords…
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan should be more realistic and follow Serbia’s lead
He commented on the statement of Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic who said Serbia should admit they have no control over situation in Kosovo...
 Armenia PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The interlocutors discussed the process of settlement of the...
 Armenia Defense Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The defense minister added that the Armed Forces of Armenia and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos