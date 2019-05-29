Armenia FM receives delegates of Bouches-du-Rhone Departmental Council

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today the delegation led by President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhone Martine Vassal, which included First Vice-President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhone Patrick Bore and Deputy Mayor of Marseille Didier Parakian.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the parties highly appreciated the visit of the 40-member delegation to Armenia and the meetings that will serve as an opportunity to discuss the perspectives for cooperation in different sectors of the French-Armenian agenda.

Touching upon several issues on the French-Armenian agenda, the interlocutors particularly highlighted the encouragement of relations between the business circles as a major direction for cooperation, as well as the initiation of joint projects in the fields of information technologies, startups, as well as creative and innovative education.

The parties attached special importance to the expansion and development of decentralized cooperation as a step targeted at further enhancement of the bilateral agenda.

Armenia’s foreign minister presented the latest domestic political developments in Armenia and the course of reforms being implemented by the Armenian government.

At the request of the interlocutor, Minister Mnatsakanyan briefly touched upon the latest developments in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, underscoring Armenia’s approaches and fundamental position.