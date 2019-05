Former leader of Odessa Oblast, ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashavili’s Movement of New Forces Party will run in the snap elections of the Supreme Rada of Ukraine. This is what former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, one of the leaders of the political party Davit Sakvarelidze declared.

“We have the legitimate right to run in the elections…We will run in those elections as a political party and advance our philosophy and political platform,” Sakvarelidze told Spostrof.