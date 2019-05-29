Armenia Defense Minister on complaints of Yezidi-populated village residents

Armenia PM has phone conversation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Alternative for Germany Party members' meetings in Karabakh Parliament

MFA: Armenian Genocide recognition is priority issue of Armenia’s foreign policy

Saakashvili's party to run in Supreme Rada elections

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.05.2019

Armenia PM Spokesperson on Artsakh leadership's participation in First Republic Day events

Armenian minister receives CEO of JSC Rusatom Service

Armenia Deputy PM: Petrol market to undergo major changes

Armenia President: France is special country for Armenia, Armenians

Saakashvili returns to Ukraine

Parliament of Armenia fails to elect Constitutional Court judge again

Karabakh parliament speaker conveys message to Armenia counterpart on Republic Day

Armenia PM on not receiving presidential order in Kazakhstan

Labor Minister: NGOs to deal with issues of orphanages in Armenia

Armenia parliamentary speaker on investigative committee for Four-Day Artsakh War

Karabakh Ombudsman presented Azerbaijani army atrocities to German MPs

Karabakh National Assembly to convene another session

Bolton: Naval mines at UAE almost certainly from Iran

Armenian Justice Ministry to introduce preliminary e-registration system for visiting convicts

Artsakh President attends re-opening ceremony of library after Tumanyan

Armenia FM receives delegates of Bouches-du-Rhone Departmental Council

FM: Meetings of Armenia, China governments' representatives will continue

Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries

Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker on Kocharyan's statement

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia PM gives speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

Russia commutes Armenia ex-official and former MP’s preventive measure

Secret vote on candidacy for Constitutional Court judge being held in Armenia Parliament

Iran expects US to compensate losses amid US withdrawal from Iranian deal

Armenia Defense Minister receives Rosoboronexport Joint Stock Company delegation

Armenia PM-Russia President meeting does not take place, in Kazakhstan

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate: Parliamentary immunity must remain

Armenia President hosts French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen

Demonstrating bookmakers’ employees satisfied by meeting with Armenia parliament committee chair

German MPs visit Karabakh, received by Arayik Harutyunyan

Egils Levits elected Latvia’s president

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Authorities do not control situation in Karabakh

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate on role of Court

Trump insults Biden quoting Kim Jong-Un

Peacekeeping brigade chief: Every peacekeeper is Armenian ambassador abroad

PM: Expansion of EEU Foreign Economic Relations is of great importance for Armenia

Armenia President congratulates Henry Kissinger on 96th birthday

Protesting bookmakers’ workers reopen streets next to Armenia legislature

EU leaders re-electing EU leadership

Situation is tense on avenue along Armenia Parliament

Protest rally in Yerevan: bookmakers block Baghramyan Avenue

Kremlin confirms Armenia PM’s attendance to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Suspect of murder of Armenian businessman in Russia detained

Kazakhstan President to Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia market is of great interest to our industry (PHOTOS)

Oil prices are falling

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting underway in Kazakhstan

Armenia Parliament kicks off regular sessions

Newspaper: Armenia civil society dissatisfied with EU proposal

Armenian community in Egypt takes part in international flash-mob dance

Supreme Judicial Council to address international partners for judge vacancy

ARF-D members not invited to unveiling of monument to Aram Manukyan

Delivery of S-400s to Turkey might be postponed

Second President of Armenia gives speech at meeting with supporters

Second Armenia President meets with supporters

Lebanon, Israel close to framework for land-sea border talks

Yerevan deputy mayor on concert dedicated to Armenian composer's 80th anniversary

100-year-old German woman elected to city council

Saakashvili promises to support Zelensky

Plaque dedicated to Armenian writer Aksel Bakunts unveiled in Kharkov

Theodosia's Ivan Aivazovsky Gallery to be rebuilt, doubled in size

Former Tehran mayor confesses crime

Kazakhstan President awards Presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan

Indonesian police arrest US citizen for offending country's president

Abkhazian presidential elections postponed to August 25

Former Armenian State University of Economics Rector witness in case

Artsakh hero on country's participation in Armenia's Republic Day celebrations

Kazakhstan President: Armenia, Kazakhstan have things to exchange

DISQO co-founder: Armenia has very high engineering potential

First President of Kazakhstan meets with Tigran Sargsyan

Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Armenia's Pashinyan

Artsakh Defense Minister meets with OSCE co-chairs

Artsakh president receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Ex-Georgian president gets his Ukrainian citizenship back

Aravot daily: Joint Armenian-Polish military company may leave Armenia

Survey says 77% of Azerbaijanis view Russia as an enemy

Aravot.am: Former Polish Ambassador surprised by Armenia PM's call for court blockade

Armenia PM to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev

Armenia PM's wife hosts students of Boston's St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School

Former Armenian MP on paying taxes

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council to convene session

Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker on Constitutional Court President

Armenia official: There have been, there are investments, they are at various phases

Iran says they see no prospects for talks with US

NYT: Human Rights Watch CEO dies aged 96

Armenia President congratulates Ethiopian counterpart on National Day

Congratulatory message of Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions

Building caught fire in Yerevan downtown

Eurasian Economic Commission holds session in Kazakhstan

Austrian President sacks government headed by Kurtz

Republican Party of Armenia members visit Spitakavor Armenian Church

ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes

Deputy speaker not ruling out launching of criminal case into Armenia 2017 parliament election

Nechirvan Barzani elected new president of Iraqi Kurdistan