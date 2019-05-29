FM: Meetings of Armenia, China governments' representatives will continue

High-level meetings between representatives of the Armenian and Chinese governments a will continue, said Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at Armenian Parliament on Wednesday.
According to him, the political dialogue between the parties will continue, since the agenda for cooperation between Armenia and China is quite broad.
“We have already recorded a rather tangible result. We are talking about an agreement to simplify the visa regime with China, which still has to go through certain processes and the stage of signing,” the Armenian FM said. According to him, this will simplify the process of communication between the two peoples at all levels, especially in those issues that relate to economic cooperation.