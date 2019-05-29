News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Karabakh National Assembly to convene another session
Karabakh National Assembly to convene another session
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan convened today a working consultation with the deputy speaker of the parliament, the heads of standing committees and parliamentary factions and representatives of the personnel.

The head of parliament presented the list of pending bills, after which the charipersons of the standing committees gave clarifications regarding the drafting of the bills and the standing committees’ discussions on those bills.

The draft agenda of the session included 14 bills, as well as the reports on the activities of the Ombudsman of Artsakh in 2018, on the state of protection of human rights and freedoms and on the activities of the Public Television of Artsakh in 2018 and consideration of the question of the “Renaissance” faction.

Summing up the consultation, the parliamentary speaker declared that the next session will be held on May 30 at 11:00.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Alternative for Germany Party members' meetings in Karabakh Parliament
On behalf of the group, member of the political party...
 Artsakh President attends re-opening ceremony of library after Tumanyan
Sahakyan expressed hope that the library would continue carrying out that decent mission…
 German MPs visit Karabakh, received by Arayik Harutyunyan
At the request of the guests, Harutyunyan presented his...
 Political forces, NGOs in Artsakh announce launch of “Miatsum” Alliance
The authorities of Artsakh fail to cope with their duties...
 Karabakh President receives Pan-Armenian Games’ world committee delegation
They discussed the organizing of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, which Artsakh will host this year…
 Artsakh President receives US patron Albert Boyajian
The President expressed gratitude to Albert Boyajian for consistent support rendered to Artsakh highlighting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos