Karabakh National Assembly to convene another session

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan convened today a working consultation with the deputy speaker of the parliament, the heads of standing committees and parliamentary factions and representatives of the personnel.

The head of parliament presented the list of pending bills, after which the charipersons of the standing committees gave clarifications regarding the drafting of the bills and the standing committees’ discussions on those bills.

The draft agenda of the session included 14 bills, as well as the reports on the activities of the Ombudsman of Artsakh in 2018, on the state of protection of human rights and freedoms and on the activities of the Public Television of Artsakh in 2018 and consideration of the question of the “Renaissance” faction.

Summing up the consultation, the parliamentary speaker declared that the next session will be held on May 30 at 11:00.