Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attended on Wednesday the solemn re-opening ceremony of the Stepanakert children’s library after Hovhannes Tumanyan, Artsakh President’s press service reported.

According to him, the children’s library of Stepanakert always played an instrumental role in the patriotic upbringing of the younger generation.

Sahakyan expressed hope that the library would continue carrying out that decent mission.