Armenian Justice Ministry to introduce preliminary e-registration system for visiting convicts

Within the digital agenda of the Armenian Justice Ministry, a system of preliminary electronic registration for visiting convicts is expected to be introdcued, Armenian Justice Minister, Artak Zeinalyan said on Wednesday at the Armenian Parliament.

According to him, they are also working to improve nutrition.

As for visits, the government has already increased the number of visits of convicts, but not all of the convicts use this opportunity.

Zeynalyan noted that if the number of available visiting rooms increases, the number of visits will increase significantly.