Karabakh parliament speaker conveys message to Armenia counterpart on Republic Day

I would like to express gratitude to you for the efforts being made for and the dedication to the strengthening of cooperation between the two parliaments. This is stated in the congratulatory message that Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan conveyed to Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, reports the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. Mirzoyan, dear friend, I cordially congratulate you and our colleagues of the National Assembly of Armenia on Republic Day.

More than a century ago, the determination of all Armenians and their unbreakable will to fight helped establish the First Republic of Armenia, enshrining the right to possess destiny that was lost for centuries. Although the independence was short-lived, it stood out with glorious episodes and steps that were targeted at the institutional development of the nation.

This major achievement became the reliable foundation on which we built the two Armenian republics in 1991, ensuring the viability of the homeland with our unity.

Taking the opportunity, I would like to express gratitude to you for the efforts that are being made for and the dedication to the strengthening of cooperation between the two parliaments, the best example of which was the organizing of the session of the interparliamentar cooperation committee of the National Assemblies of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan and the cordial reception.

Congatulating you on this major holiday once again, I wish endless vigor and patriotic initiatives for the advancement and development of the Armenian statehood.”