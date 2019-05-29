Karabakh Ombudsman presented Azerbaijani army atrocities to German MPs

Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Artak Beglaryan received today the parliamentary delegation of the Alternative for Germany Party, including Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party, which included members of the Bundestag Stephen Koiter and Steffen Kotre, the deputies of the Bundestag of the Land Brandenburg Andreas Kalbitz and Andreas Galau and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Victor Yengibaryan, who arrived in Artsakh with them.

The Ombudsman congratulated the guests on the success that the political party achived in the elections of the European Parliament on May 26.

Beglaryan presented the main areas and priorities of the Ombudsman’s Office and voiced hope that there would be closer cooperation over time.

During the meeting, at the request of the guests, the Ombudsman also touched upon the manifestations and consequences of Azerbaijan’s durable anti-Armenian policy and the examples of several human rights violations. Beglaryan presented the special reports of the Ombudsman’s Office of the Republic of Artsakh on the atrocities committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016 and Armenophobia in Azerbajian.