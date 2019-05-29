Armenia parliamentary speaker on investigative committee for Four-Day Artsakh War

The investigative committee on the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 is not a tool to settle a score over anyone. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today.

“I can say that the Prime Minister meant that there are several issues that the public needs to be aware of, including the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, and MPs need to be able to investigate, clarify and be aware as well,” the parliamentary speaker said.

In response to the claims that the investigative committee is for political purposes, Mirzoyan said the following: “Of course, all the decisions of the National Assembly are political, but we need to understand what we mean by saying ‘political’.”

He stressed that the National Assembly can’t predict the outcomes of the committee’s activities.