News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia parliamentary speaker on investigative committee for Four-Day Artsakh War
Armenia parliamentary speaker on investigative committee for Four-Day Artsakh War
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The investigative committee on the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 is not a tool to settle a score over anyone. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today.

“I can say that the Prime Minister meant that there are several issues that the public needs to be aware of, including the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, and MPs need to be able to investigate, clarify and be aware as well,” the parliamentary speaker said.

In response to the claims that the investigative committee is for political purposes, Mirzoyan said the following: “Of course, all the decisions of the National Assembly are political, but we need to understand what we mean by saying ‘political’.”

He stressed that the National Assembly can’t predict the outcomes of the committee’s activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Ombudsman presented Azerbaijani army atrocities to German MPs
The Ombudsman congratulated the guests on the success that the...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week
This time it made use of a grenade launcher, too…
 Family of yet another deceased Armenian soldier to be reimbursed
The funds to be reimbursed to the family of deceased contractual soldier Mher Hovsepyan comprise...
 Armenia PM's wife visits school named after Four-Day Artsakh War hero
Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 650 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues adhering to the ceasefire…
 ECHR receives 385 complaints regarding Four-Day Artsakh War
The European Court of Human Rights has received a total of 385 complaints sent on behalf of residents of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos