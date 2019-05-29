News
Armenia PM on not receiving presidential order in Kazakhstan
Armenia PM on not receiving presidential order in Kazakhstan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Wouldn’t it be a little strange to give me a medal on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union? This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan asked journalists during his working visit to Nur-Sultan.

Nikol Pashinyan also stated that he was not scheduled to met with Putin.

Before the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted an award ceremony. According to Interfax, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin was awarded the Nursultan Nazarbayev Order for his contributions to the expansion of cooperation and deepening of relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, and orders were also granted to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Krgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov. Rusarminfo writes that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s name wasn’t indicated in the presidential decree on granting awards and he didn’t receive an order.
