Labor Minister: NGOs to deal with issues of orphanages in Armenia

Orphanages in Armenia are overloaded, and families have to wait a long time to take their children there, said MP from Prosperous Armenia party Karine Poghosyan at Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday.
According to Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan, they are developing a new direction, and in addition to community centers, they are trying to intensify participation and attract various NGOs in this issue.
She noted that a project will be submitted, and the part of the services will be transferred to non-profit and non-governmental organizations.