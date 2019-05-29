News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Labor Minister: NGOs to deal with issues of orphanages in Armenia
Labor Minister: NGOs to deal with issues of orphanages in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Orphanages in Armenia are overloaded, and families have to wait a long time to take their children there, said MP from Prosperous Armenia party Karine Poghosyan at Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan, they are developing a new direction, and in addition to community centers, they are trying to intensify participation and attract various NGOs in this issue.

She noted that a project will be submitted, and the part of the services will be transferred to non-profit and non-governmental organizations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos