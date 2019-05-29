Armenia Deputy PM: Petrol market to undergo major changes

The petrol market in Armenia will undergo major changes. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan declared at the National Assembly today, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Karen Simonyan.
According to Avinyan, there used to be two dominant petrol companies in the market in the past, but the third company, Max Petrol, has been importing more petrol over the past years. Avinyan added that the fourth company will be in the market in the next couple of months.
“There will be structural changes in six months or a year,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.