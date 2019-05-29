Armenia President: France is special country for Armenia, Armenians

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation led by President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhone Martine Vassal, reports the official website of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

The President welcomed the guests and highlighted the fact that France is a special country for Armenia and the Armenian people.

Noting that the French and Armenians have been cooperating for centuries, the President emphasized that the cordial friendship is maintained today, and evidence of this is the close partnership with the Department of Bouches-du-Rhone.

Vassal informed that the Department works successfully with several provinces of Armenia in the areas of economy, healthcare and culture and that the purpose of her visit is to become familiar with the activities that have been carried out within the scope of the commitments assumed.

The President expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Armenia and Bouches-du-Rhone and particularly noted the significance of the cardiological hospital in Goris.

The parties attached importance to the enhancement and deepening of cooperation between Armenia and Bouches-du-Rhone, particularly in the areas of healthcare, research, education and culture.