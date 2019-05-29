News
MFA: Armenian Genocide recognition is priority issue of Armenia’s foreign policy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not only on the agenda of bilateral relations, but it is also one of the priorities of the Armenian foreign policy, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in the Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday.

His remark came in response to comment on My Step Bloc MP Vahe Hovhannisyan's question on whether recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Beijing is possible, given the latest statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping about the ‘tragic events that occurred to the Armenian people’ made at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In response, the minister noted that the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide is a problem of restoring justice.

“This is not only a question of Armenia or the Armenian people. It concerns any state, any nation that take seriously prevention of genocides,” he said.

The Minister noted that the recognition process is complex and is taking place against the background of acute manifestations of intolerance, racism and xenophobia in different parts of the world.

At the same time, the Armenian MFA takes this issue into account in relations with different countries, including China.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
