Armenia Defense Minister on complaints of Yezidi-populated village residents

Located in the Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, the Yezidi-populated Sadunts village faces some problems caused by a Russian military unit. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Rustam Bakoyan declared at the National Assembly today.

He informed about the complaints of residents who are afraid of the gunshots heard during the military exercises being conducted at the military unit.

“The Russian military unit has seized the village, and this is why building a water pipeline in the village has become impossible,” Bakoyan stated.

In response, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said the following:

“The military exercises are being conducted at a long distance, and the sounds can’t be heard in the village. The water pipeline is being built through the funds of the military unit.”

The minister added that he is personally following the process.