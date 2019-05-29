News
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Karabakh President
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Last evening, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs met with President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and discussed several issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the measures for maintenance of the ceasefire regime.

As reported the Public Television of Artsakh, after the meeting, French Co-Chair Stéphane Visconti stated that they had discussed the measures that will promote the strengthening of the ceasefire regime.

“The meetings in Yerevan and Stepanakert were fruitful. The measures need to be ongoing. Stepanakert understands the need for this,” he stated.

According to Russian Co-Chair Igor Popov, the intermediaries heard positive responses regarding the maintenance of the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and the visits to the relatives of prisoners of war.

In this regard, Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Davit Babayan noted that the authorities of Artsakh have always supported a humanitarian approach, but he focused on the fact that there was nothing mentioned about criminals Guliyev and Askerov during the discussion on the return of prisoners of war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
