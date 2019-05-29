Armenia President grants state awards, titles

By the decrees of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, representatives of the fields of art, science, education, culture, sport and several other fields received high state awards and honorary titles during a solemn ceremony hosted at the presidential residence of the Republic of Armenia today.
Congratulating the attendees on the occasion of Republic Day and on receiving high state awards and titles, President Sarkissian stated that even though they represent different fields, they all serve the goal of shaping a culture of statehood.
Taking the opportunity, the President also congratulated all those who perform their duty with pleasure and conscience, are creative and show their love for and dedication to their homeland in that way.