News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
ICJ may establish cooperation with universities of Armenia
ICJ may establish cooperation with universities of Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Registrar of the International Court of Justice Philippe Couvreur met today with Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan and expressed willingness to establish cooperation with the law faculties of all Armenian universities to organize internships for students in courts.

As reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am, greeting Armenia’s Ambassador, the Registrar attached importance to the dialogue and cooperation with the diplomatic corps accredited to The Hague and presented the Court’s activities and the rich experience in finding solutions to the disagreements that emerge between states on the ground of international law.

Balayan talked about the reforms that the Armenian government has launched in the judicial-legal sector and their purpose. The opportunities for cooperation with the Court for training Armenian students and specialists to deepen their knowledge in the field of international law were considered during the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Women presents cooperation proposals to Armenia MFA
FM Mnatsakanyan received the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women…
 UN calls for active measures to reduce threat of natural disasters
"Extreme changes in planetary and socioecological systems are happening now…
 Armenian PM receives heads of UN organizations
The leaders of the UN organizations provided the Prime Minister with details about...
 Armenia's Defense Ministry and UN Population Fund sign 2019 cooperation program
The Ministry and the Fund have been implementing annual cooperation programs since 2014...
 Armenia's Permanent Representative speaks about Armenian Genocide at UN General Assembly
Stating the fact that Armenia attaches importance to multilateralism and...
 UN: 220 killed in fighting over Libya's capital
1,066 others have been wounded since the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 5 to take Tripoli...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos