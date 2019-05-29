ICJ may establish cooperation with universities of Armenia

Registrar of the International Court of Justice Philippe Couvreur met today with Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan and expressed willingness to establish cooperation with the law faculties of all Armenian universities to organize internships for students in courts.

As reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am, greeting Armenia’s Ambassador, the Registrar attached importance to the dialogue and cooperation with the diplomatic corps accredited to The Hague and presented the Court’s activities and the rich experience in finding solutions to the disagreements that emerge between states on the ground of international law.

Balayan talked about the reforms that the Armenian government has launched in the judicial-legal sector and their purpose. The opportunities for cooperation with the Court for training Armenian students and specialists to deepen their knowledge in the field of international law were considered during the meeting.