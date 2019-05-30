News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Pompeo to discuss Iran in Europe
Pompeo to discuss Iran in Europe
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to Europe on Thursday to meet with officials from two governments that maintain close ties with Iran, The Washington Post reported.

Pompeo’s itinerary includes three days in Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran.

The Secretary of State also will swing by an exclusive meeting in Montreux, where royalty, government officials, and business executives are gathering to discuss US-European issues.

The group’s announced agenda includes a discussion of Brexit, social media, cyberthreats, climate change, Russia, the future of capitalism, and a “stable strategic order.”

State Department officials said Iran is one of many issues that will be discussed when Pompeo visits Berlin, Bern, and The Hague.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos