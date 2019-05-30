Pompeo to discuss Iran in Europe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to Europe on Thursday to meet with officials from two governments that maintain close ties with Iran, The Washington Post reported.
Pompeo’s itinerary includes three days in Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran.
The Secretary of State also will swing by an exclusive meeting in Montreux, where royalty, government officials, and business executives are gathering to discuss US-European issues.
The group’s announced agenda includes a discussion of Brexit, social media, cyberthreats, climate change, Russia, the future of capitalism, and a “stable strategic order.”
State Department officials said Iran is one of many issues that will be discussed when Pompeo visits Berlin, Bern, and The Hague.