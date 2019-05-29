Leonid Kalashnikov: Putin-Pashinyan meeting not held due to circumstances

The meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin wasn’t held within the scope of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Kazakhstan’s capital due to circumstances. This is the opinion of Head of the Commission on CIS countries, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Kalashnikov.

“There can be different reasons, but there were most probably circumstances. There is no need to seek conspiratorial motives. It most probably turned out this way, especially since Putin is expected to pay an official visit to Armenia in October. I don’t think there’s any conspiracy,” the deputy told Rusarminfo, adding that this won’t have an impact on Russian-Armenian relations and shouldn’t be interpreted as “an act of hostility”.

During a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in St. Petersburg in April, Head of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko had informed that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan would meet in the capital of Kazakhstan on May 29.