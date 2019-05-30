News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Newspaper: Glendale ex-mayor to be appointed chief commissioner for Armenian diaspora affairs
Newspaper: Glendale ex-mayor to be appointed chief commissioner for Armenian diaspora affairs
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – In the coming days, Glendale City Council former member Zareh Sinanyan, who was also elected Mayor of Glendale, USA, several times, will be appointed the Armenian prime minister’s chief commissioner for diaspora affairs, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“By appointing a representative of the [Armenian] diaspora in this position, [PM Nikol] Pashinyan is perhaps attempting to restore the diaspora’s trust towards his government, which [the trust] had been essentially shattered as a result of the decision to dissolve of the Ministry of Diaspora,” Zhamanak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos