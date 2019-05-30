Newspaper: Glendale ex-mayor to be appointed chief commissioner for Armenian diaspora affairs

YEREVAN. – In the coming days, Glendale City Council former member Zareh Sinanyan, who was also elected Mayor of Glendale, USA, several times, will be appointed the Armenian prime minister’s chief commissioner for diaspora affairs, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.
“By appointing a representative of the [Armenian] diaspora in this position, [PM Nikol] Pashinyan is perhaps attempting to restore the diaspora’s trust towards his government, which [the trust] had been essentially shattered as a result of the decision to dissolve of the Ministry of Diaspora,” Zhamanak wrote.