Turkish ambassador to US says F-35 to be deployed outside S-400 coverage area

US F-35 fighters of the fifth generation will be placed in Turkey outside the zone of action of the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400, said the Turkish ambassador to the US Serdar Kilic on Thursday.
His remarks came, speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, S-400s and F-35s will be located in two specific areas of the country.
The Turkish diplomat drew attention to the fact that the Israeli F-35s fly over Syria, which also has Russian S-400 air defense systems, but this does not cause questions to the US, but not in the case of Turkey.
The United States claims that the Russian S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO standards, and threatens with sanctions for their possible acquisition, and have repeatedly said that they can delay or cancel the process of selling Turkey the latest F-35 aircraft. Turkey is one of the participants in the US F-35 international program and has repeatedly noted that the S-400 does not pose a threat to the American F-35.