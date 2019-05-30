Drug smuggling attempt prevented in Armenia, 2 Iran nationals detained

Being transgender is no longer recognized as a 'disorder' by the World Health Organization

Armenia Premier urges government members to cooperate with media

HBO TV new project bypasses Game of Thrones

Armenia government allocates AMD 16mn for Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade

Armenia military personnel’s salaries to rise as of June 1

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Construction of roads has psychological importance

US intends to make Iran negotiate over new comprehensive deal

El Confidencial dedicates article to Karabakh

Spalletti leaves Inter

Armenia citizen passenger falls ill, plane makes emergency landing in Russia

Oil prices are rising

Three-day curriculum workshop gets underway in Armenia

Turkish ambassador to US says F-35 to be deployed outside S-400 coverage area

Works of art from Charles Aznavour’s collection to be sold at auction in Paris

Assange moved to prison hospital

Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates Latvia President-elect

Netanyahu promises to win in 2nd parliamentary elections

Armenia PM: This is last government sitting with 17 ministries

Armenia plans to provide free lawyers to foreigners seeking asylum

Britain’s Got Talent: Vardanyan brothers accused of animal cruelty

Armenia PM: Economy has good “mood” according to first 4 months’ data

Uruguay MFA issues statement on 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband once threatens to kill her

Giroud: Arsenal, Chelsea changed my life

Georgia PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on First Republic Day

How interval training affects 'belly fat' in obese 70-year-olds

Armenia villagers keep road closed all night

Pompeo to discuss Iran in Europe

Ramos intends to leave Real Madrid amid debts

Newspaper: Glendale ex-mayor to be appointed chief commissioner for Armenian diaspora affairs

A colon or a question mark? Doctors release fascinating image of a baby's unusually-shaped large intestine

Chelsea win Europa League title for 2nd time

Karabakh MFA issues statement

Leonid Kalashnikov: Putin-Pashinyan meeting not held due to circumstances

ICJ may establish cooperation with universities of Armenia

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Karabakh President

Karabakh President attends "Know your Homeland" festive event

Study finds link between proton pump inhibitors and dementia

Armenia President grants state awards, titles

Yerevan hosts 2nd NEIRO Japanese music competition-festival

Armenia Defense Minister on complaints of Yezidi-populated village residents

Armenia PM has phone conversation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Alternative for Germany Party members' meetings in Karabakh Parliament

MFA: Armenian Genocide recognition is priority issue of Armenia’s foreign policy

Saakashvili's party to run in Supreme Rada elections

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Yerevan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.05.2019

Armenia PM Spokesperson on Artsakh leadership's participation in First Republic Day events

Armenian minister receives CEO of JSC Rusatom Service

Melania Trump in Calvin Klein dress and high-heeled shoes

Armenia Deputy PM: Petrol market to undergo major changes

Armenia President: France is special country for Armenia, Armenians

Saakashvili returns to Ukraine

Parliament of Armenia fails to elect Constitutional Court judge again

Karabakh parliament speaker conveys message to Armenia counterpart on Republic Day

Gucci speaks against ban of abortion

Armenia PM on not receiving presidential order in Kazakhstan

Labor Minister: NGOs to deal with issues of orphanages in Armenia

Armenia parliamentary speaker on investigative committee for Four-Day Artsakh War

23-year-old woman is slowly 'turning to STONE'

Karabakh Ombudsman presented Azerbaijani army atrocities to German MPs

Karabakh National Assembly to convene another session

Bolton: Naval mines at UAE almost certainly from Iran

Armenian Justice Ministry to introduce preliminary e-registration system for visiting convicts

Artsakh President attends re-opening ceremony of library after Tumanyan

Arsenal fans: We've been to Karabakh and everywhere

Armenia FM receives delegates of Bouches-du-Rhone Departmental Council

Mother, 39, gives birth to her 'miracle' fourth child despite believing she was infertile after having both fallopian tubes REMOVED

FM: Meetings of Armenia, China governments' representatives will continue

Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries

Fans of Arsenal, Chelsea clash in Baku

Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker on Kocharyan's statement

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia PM gives speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

Russia commutes Armenia ex-official and former MP’s preventive measure

Secret vote on candidacy for Constitutional Court judge being held in Armenia Parliament

Iran expects US to compensate losses amid US withdrawal from Iranian deal

Armenia Defense Minister receives Rosoboronexport Joint Stock Company delegation

Armenia PM-Russia President meeting does not take place, in Kazakhstan

Kanye West tells managing his mental health

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate: Parliamentary immunity must remain

Armenia President hosts French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen

Demonstrating bookmakers’ employees satisfied by meeting with Armenia parliament committee chair

German MPs visit Karabakh, received by Arayik Harutyunyan

Egils Levits elected Latvia’s president

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Authorities do not control situation in Karabakh

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate on role of Court

Actor Kit Harington checked for stress, alcohol

Trump insults Biden quoting Kim Jong-Un

Peacekeeping brigade chief: Every peacekeeper is Armenian ambassador abroad

PM: Expansion of EEU Foreign Economic Relations is of great importance for Armenia

Vaccine for persistent throat bug could appear soon

Armenia President congratulates Henry Kissinger on 96th birthday

Arsenal teammates express support to Mkhitaryan, at pre-match press conference in Baku

Protesting bookmakers’ workers reopen streets next to Armenia legislature

Pirlo’s daughter, 13, hit by car

EU leaders re-electing EU leadership

Situation is tense on avenue along Armenia Parliament

Meghan Markle’s brother tells how his sister ruined his life