Netanyahu promises to win in 2nd parliamentary elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to win the second parliamentary election in a year, RIA Novosti reported.
After he failed to form a ruling coalition and an office based on it, the Knesset voted for self-dissolution and appointed elections on September 17, which will create a new government and determine its head.
According to Netanyahu, the main problem is a political dispute between ex-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, who’s the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, and ultra-Orthodox parties.