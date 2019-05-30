News
Thursday
May 30
News
Netanyahu promises to win in 2nd parliamentary elections
Netanyahu promises to win in 2nd parliamentary elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to win the second parliamentary election in a year, RIA Novosti reported.

After he failed to form a ruling coalition and an office based on it, the Knesset voted for self-dissolution and appointed elections on September 17, which will create a new government and determine its head.

According to Netanyahu, the main problem is a political dispute between ex-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, who’s the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, and ultra-Orthodox parties.
