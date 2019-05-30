News
Georgia PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on First Republic Day
Georgia PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on First Republic Day
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze, has sent a Letter of Congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Day of First Republic of Armenia.

“It is noteworthy that over a century ago Georgia and Armenia almost concurrently gave foundation to the modern democratic states and we continue to successfully develop and strengthen this legacy,” the letter reads, in particular. “I wish to thank you for the contribution made in the friendship and close cooperation between our countries. I hope that our sincere dialogue and experience sharing will facilitate a furthermore intensified friendship and kind neighborly relations between Georgia and Armenia, which has been practiced over centuries. I also hope that new and dynamic relations will be developed and it will have a positive impact on strengthening the regional peace.

“Your Excellency, let me reaffirm you in my deep respect and wish a successful performance towards reforms, development and advancement of the country.
