Uruguay MFA issues statement on 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Uruguay has issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia.
As per the statement, the roots of brotherly ties between the two peoples go back to the 20th century, when thousands of Armenian migrants settled in Uruguay and greatly contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country.
According to the statement, the bilateral relations of 27 years are based on mutual respect, international law, multilateralism, human rights, and other fundamental principles existing in countries of law.
As said by the statement, Uruguay and Armenia steadily act in favor of preservation of international peace and security, peaceful settlement of conflicts—and without use of force or threat of force—and application of the principles of self-determination of peoples and territorial integrity.
In accordance with the statement, the opening of the Consulate General of Uruguay in Armenia is the evidence of splendid relations between the two states, and is another step on the path to continued strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.