US intends to make Iran negotiate over new comprehensive deal

Washington intends to continue to exert pressure on Tehran to force the Iranian authorities to negotiate over a new comprehensive agreement to replace the Iranian deal, said the spokesperson for US State Department Morgan Ortagus.

According to her, they will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deny its means to conduct its destructive foreign policy and compel the regime to negotiate a comprehensive new deal that addresses the full scope of its behavior.

The US President announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iranian deal on May 8, 2018. The deal was concluded in 2015 and limited Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral US and EU restrictive measures. On May 8, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the suspension of the fulfillment of part of the obligations under the deal.

According to the Al-Mayadin TV channel Rouhani did not rule out the possibility of starting talks with the US, if Washington will comply with its commitments on the system.