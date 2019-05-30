Armenia plans to provide free lawyers to foreigners seeking asylum

Armenia plans to provide free lawyer's services to foreigners seeking asylum, said Thursday First Deputy Justice Minister Artak Asatryan at the Armenian parliament during the discussion of the draft law on making amendments and additions to the Law on Advocacy.
According to him, within the regulation of the law it is proposed to include an institute on administrative proceedings.
“One of the most important changes is that according to the draft law, it is proposed to provide free legal services to foreign citizens who have sought asylum in Armenia, as well as in case of limitation of citizens' activities due to health reasons,” Asatryan said.
According to the deputy minister, the bill also clarifies the activities of the public defender's office: the rights of the manager, his duties, and so on.