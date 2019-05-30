Armenia PM: Economy has good “mood” according to first 4 months’ data

YEREVAN. – According to the data of the first four months, the development of the economic situation in the Republic of Armenia is taking place with positive and optimistic dynamics. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

In his words, statistics indicate that a 9.2% economic activity index was recorded in Armenia in April.

“If we compare this with the data of the first quarter, according to which a 7.1% GDP growth has been recorded, it gives us grounds to say that the economy [in Armenia] has a good ‘mood,’” Pashinyan said. “And our task is to promote that good ‘mood’ through targeted, accurate capital expenditure, and to be able to achieve better indicators.”

The PM added that industrial production in Armenia has grown by 13.2%, trade has increased by 9%, and services have gone up by 16.2%.

“One of the most joyful in these indicators is the increase in export volumes,” Pashinyan said. “I’m glad that we have recorded a 9.9% increase.”

The Premier added, however, that the growth in construction is solely 1.8%, which is less than they would like

“But I’m convinced that the indicators [in the construction sector] will improve because the situation in the mortgage market will inevitably bring about that result,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed. “And along with increasing demand for apartments, I’m convinced that the activeness in the construction sector will be more tangible.”