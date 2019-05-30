News
Thursday
May 30
News
Armenia citizen passenger falls ill, plane makes emergency landing in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A passenger plane en route from Russia’s Moscow to Yakutsk city has made an emergency landing in Norilsk city, as a passenger had fallen ill. Another passenger on board told about this to Yakutia 24 television.

“An Armenian citizen man felt ill during the flight,” the interlocutor of this TV channel said on the phone. “The captain of the plane made a decision to land in Norilsk.

“At present, there are doctors on board the plane, and they are providing help to the passenger.”

An ambulance and firefighters also have arrived in the Norilsk airport.

The information service at this airport confirmed to Yakutia 24 that the plane did make an emergency landing.
